WMA Condemns Missile Strike On Israeli Hospital, Calls For Protection Of Health Facilities

The World Medical Association (WMA) has strongly condemned the deliberate missile strike on Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, Israel, which caused significant structural damage and led to the suspension of most hospital services.

Soroka is one of the country’s largest medical centers, a Level-1 trauma hospital serving over one million people in southern Israel, including many vulnerable communities.

In a statement, the WMA stated that under international humanitarian law, healthcare facilities are protected spaces that must never be targeted; and that such attacks constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Convention.

According to Dr Ashok Philip, President of the WMA, “any strike on a hospital violates international law. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at Soroka Medical Center and strongly condemn this attack.”

WMA reiterated that medical neutrality is a fundamental principle of humanitarian protection. Attacks on health infrastructure not only breach legal and ethical standards; they deprive civilians of life-saving care and compromise the integrity of health systems. They stated that international medical community must reaffirm its commitment to the neutrality and safety of healthcare professionals in all conflict settings.

The WMA then advocated for the respect of the neutrality of healthcare workers, safe and unimpeded access to medical care and humanitarian aid, and the protection of all healthcare infrastructures including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances.

