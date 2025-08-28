WMA Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Others At Nasser Hospital In Gaza

The World Medical Association (WMA) has condemned the recent attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed and injured journalists, health workers, and civilians, saying it’s a violation of international humanitarian law and a threat to medical neutrality.

In a statement published on its website, the WMA said all medical institutions and personnel engaged solely in health care must be protected during armed conflicts.

President Ashok Philip urged Israel to respect its international obligations, warning that targeting hospitals weakens the very essence of humanitarian protection in war zones.

Philip backed the Israeli Medical Association (IMA) for writing to the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that all medical institutions and personnel engaged solely in health care must be protected during armed conflicts.