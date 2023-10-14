WMA Condemns Hamas’ Attack on Israel

…seeks immediate liberation of hostages

The World Medical Association (WMA) has condemned the large- scale attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, saying it is an act that has inflicted immense suffering and loss of lives on the Israeli population.

This brutal attack has led to thousands of innocent civilians, including children, the elderly, and those in dire need of medical attention, being injured, killed, and held hostage.

Hamas had carried out an unprecedented attack by air, sea and land on Israeli territory on Saturday prompting Israel to declared war on the Palestinian militant group. The large-scale surprise assault left more than 1,200 dead in Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said in an update on Wednesday.

President of the WMA, Dr. Lujain AlQodmani said, “Priority must be given to the immediate release of hostages, particularly those who require urgent medical care. The lives of innocent individuals are at stake, and every effort must be made to ensure their safe and swift return to their families..”

In this time of crisis, the WMA expresses its deepest condolences to the victims and their families who have been affected by the devastating attack while standing in unwavering solidarity with its member organisation, the Israel Medical Association, and firmly trusting that its dedicated physicians will continue to uphold high moral standards through these challenging times.