Wizpec, another Nigerian Afrobeat sensation storms mainstream music

Wizpec’s name has been echoing louder and louder across the digital landscape, a testament to his growing presence in the Afrobeat and R&B scenes.

The young artist, with roots tangled in the gritty streets of Lagos, is carving out a space for himself in the music world.

His journey isn’t just about catchy beats or viral moments—it’s a story of someone wrestling with his past while reaching for something bigger. Beyond the music, he is dipping his toes into philanthropy, giving back to the communities that shaped him. With his streaming numbers climbing, it’s clear there’s more to this rising star than meets the eye. Let’s unpack the layers of Wizpec and figure out what makes him tick.

As a Kid from Lagos Island, Okoro Opeoluwa Michael was born on December 18, 1996, he carved the stage name Wizpec from the fun and bustle of growing up on Lagos Island.

“Life there wasn’t plush’, he shared a home with his mom and three brothers, a tight-knit crew in a chaotic world.

Drawing a line between his path and his siblings’. The streets were his playground until music pulled him in a different direction. At 16, he laid down his first single, a raw spark that lit the fuse of his career. Around the same time, he started dipping into music classes, spending a little over a year honing what would become his lifeline.

That first single wasn’t the end of his creative streak, it was just the beginning. At 16, Wizpec started scribbling poems, a quiet way to sift through the mess of his life. Between stints as a dancer and flirting with modeling, those words became his anchor. His brothers saw something in them, nudging him to turn those verses into songs. They weren’t wrong—his knack for writing was undeniable. Even as he hustled as a backup dancer, he was sharpening his mind, devouring books, and pouring hours into singing and crafting lyrics. It was like he was building a bridge from the streets to the stage, one line at a time.

When the backup dancing gigs faded, the people around Wizpec—family, friends—kept pushing him toward music. Their encouragement wasn’t just talk; it fueled him. All those years refining his craft on tour, turning poems into rhymes, started paying off. He had the support, the drive, and the raw material to make something real. That’s when he took the plunge, letting Afrobeat become his canvas. It wasn’t a straight shot to stardom, but you could feel the momentum building, like a storm rolling in slow.

Things kicked into high gear with his track “Olorun O Je,” a song that caught ears and landed him a nomination for the City People Awards’ Next Rated category in 2020. That buzz led to his first EP, Afrocentric, and soon after, he signed with Antisocial Records. The ink was barely dry on the deal when they announced a joint album project—a bold move that showed he wasn’t just here to play small. Wizpec was starting to leave his mark, and the industry was taking notice.

Fast forward to 2023: Wizpec dropped “Signs” and “Riddim,” the opening shots of his Good Things Takes Time (GTTT) album. Both tracks stormed the top 50 on Nigeria’s Apple Music charts for two weeks straight and blew up on TikTok, riding a wave of viral energy. He didn’t let it fizzle—GTTT hit in March 2023, a hefty 24-track project packed with collabs, including one with label mate Boy Blizz. It was a gamble that paid off big, and the album’s vibe resonated far beyond Lagos.

That first week after GTTT dropped, it climbed into the top 100 on the Apple Music Nigerian charts—a sign Wizpec wasn’t just a flash in the pan. The album’s success kept rolling, snagging Best Album of 2023 at the Golden Stars Music Awards. It was more than numbers; it was proof he’d tapped into something people couldn’t ignore. The streets he once ran were now echoing with his voice, and the world was listening.

Wizpec’s story isn’t finished—it’s still unfolding. From a Lagos Island kid scribbling poems to an Afrobeat force with award-winning chops, he’s walked a winding road. The street life he’s trying to shake still lingers in his lyrics, but so does the hope of something better. With every track, he’s giving back, not just to his fans but to the communities that raised him. His streaming stats tell one story, but his hustle tells another. Wizpec’s got the talent, the heart, and the grind—where he takes it next is anyone’s guess, but it’s bound to be worth watching.

