Wizkid’s Son, Zion Joins Football Academy

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has enrolled his son, Zion, in the Nigel James Elite Coaching Academy, owned by the father of Chelsea captain Reece James.
This new development was made known by Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, via her social media page on Friday, March 15.
The social media video post captured the young boy receiving his academy jersey and engaging with an official.
In the clip, Zion can be seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey before being presented with his new academy kit.
His enrollment comes weeks after a viral photo showed him and Jada P. at a football training facility, sparking discussions about his football aspirations.
READ ALSO:
- Wizkid Splashes N1.4bn To Acquire Ferrari 296 GTS.
- Wizkid Pays Condolence Visit To K1 De Ultimate In Ijebu Ode
- Wizkid Emerges Africa’s Highest-Earning Artiste On Spotify
Nigel James, who runs the academy, is a highly respected football coach known for mentoring top talents, including his children, Reece and Lauren James, both professional footballers at Chelsea.
Another widely shared photo showed Zion listening attentively to his coach while wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo No. 7 Al-Nassr jersey and posing like a professional player.
Fans have since taken to social media to celebrate Zion’s football journey, with many praising Wizkid and Jada P for supporting his passion.
See post below;