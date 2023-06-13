New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Wizkid’s Son Stirr…

Wizkid’s Son Stirr Reaction As He Play With Snake

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid’s son, Zion has gotten a lot of people talking on social media with a video of him playing and caressing a large lizard and snake.

With videos making rounds, Wizkid’s son could be seen playing with the scary reptiles, however, after a while the animal sneezed which caused fear as the little boy was seen panicking.

To cheer him up, people in the background were heard telling Zion that the animal was only sneezing and would not harm him in any way.

In another clip, the video shows a long albino snake on his thighs as he relaxed comfortably.

Here are some reactions:

kwin_annabella wrote: “Daddy choose bird Pikin choose python and crocodile ”

itz_joy_johnson_ wrote: “When it bites they will say their enemies have succeeded”

siza.alpha wrote: “Boy is braver than Davido when the snake was on his neck ”

djspicey wrote: “*Wizzy voice* 2secs everything don burst oo ”

Watch the video below …

 

Post Views: 171
Tags:

Read Previous

Brand Drags Hilda Baci To Court Over Breach Of N3m Deal (Photos)
Read Next

Abbas Emerges Speaker, Kalu Deputy Of House Of Reps

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023