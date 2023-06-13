Wizkid’s Son Stirr Reaction As He Play With Snake

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid’s son, Zion has gotten a lot of people talking on social media with a video of him playing and caressing a large lizard and snake.

With videos making rounds, Wizkid’s son could be seen playing with the scary reptiles, however, after a while the animal sneezed which caused fear as the little boy was seen panicking.

To cheer him up, people in the background were heard telling Zion that the animal was only sneezing and would not harm him in any way.

In another clip, the video shows a long albino snake on his thighs as he relaxed comfortably.

Here are some reactions:

kwin_annabella wrote: “Daddy choose bird Pikin choose python and crocodile ”

itz_joy_johnson_ wrote: “When it bites they will say their enemies have succeeded”

siza.alpha wrote: “Boy is braver than Davido when the snake was on his neck ”

djspicey wrote: “*Wizzy voice* 2secs everything don burst oo ”

