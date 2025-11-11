Wizkid’s Son Releases Debut EP, Champion’s Arrival

Tife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has stepped into the spotlight with the release of his first EP titled “Champion’s Arrival”.

The new project, which features five tracks, is now streaming on major digital platforms and marks the beginning of the teenager’s journey as a recording artist.

Performing under the name Champz, Tife had already sparked conversation online after sharing a preview of his debut single on social media.

New Telegraph reports that the clip quickly gained traction as listeners reacted to his confident delivery, polished rap style, and early signs of artistic maturity.

A line from the teaser—“Shout-out to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton”—generated particular buzz, with many interpreting it as a bold statement from the young newcomer.

With “Champion’s Arrival” now out, Champz appears ready to carve out his own identity while building on the legacy of his superstar father.