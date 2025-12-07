Boluwatife Balogun, popularluly known by his stage name Champz and widely recognized as the son of global music star Wizkid, has set a new milestone in Nigeria’s music scene.

At just 14-year-old, the budding rapper has become the youngest Nigerian artist to cross one million monthly listeners on Spotify, a remarkable feat that has placed him firmly in the spotlight.

The breakthrough comes shortly after the release of his debut EP, “Champion’s Arrival,” a five-track project that showcases his versatility across rap, afro-swing, and Afrobeats.

The EP has been gaining impressive traction both locally and internationally, signaling a strong start to Champz’s musical career.

Since its release, “Champion’s Arrival” has dominated charts, debuting at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums.

Its reach has extended far beyond the country’s borders, charting in 16 countries on Apple Music and securing a spot at No. 71 on the UK Apple Music Top Albums chart, a rare achievement for an artist his age.

The success has sparked celebration within his family and among fans. His mother, Sola Ogudu, shared heartfelt appreciation to supporters who have embraced her son’s journey into music.

Wizkid, on his part, publicly applauded Champz’s talent and expressed pride in the young artist’s blossoming career.

With this historic accomplishment, Champz appears poised for an exciting trajectory in the music industry, signaling the rise of a new-generation star making his mark early.