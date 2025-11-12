Fourteen-year-old rising artist, Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz and the son of Afrobeats icon,Wizkid, has stormed Nigeria’s music scene with his debut project, Champion’s Arrival, which has shot straight to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart just days after its release.

The five-track EP, released on November 11, 2025, in Lagos, quickly racked up over one million streams, marking an extraordinary debut for the young artist.

Blending smooth Afrobeats rhythms with introspective lyrics, Champion’s Arrival showcases Champz’s individuality and creative confidence, with production handled by a team of emerging Nigerian beatmakers.

While the teenager’s lineage draws immediate attention, listeners have praised the EP’s originality, noting that it captures Champz’s unique voice rather than relying on his father’s fame.

Screenshots of the Apple Music chart showing Champion’s Arrival in the top position have gone viral across social media, with fans and celebrities alike celebrating the milestone.

READ ALSO:

One excited fan wrote on X, “Young champboss takes over already! Nigeria #1 “ as others hailed him as “the next big thing in Afrobeats.” Several of the EP’s songs also entered the Top 60 of Apple Music Nigeria’s singles chart, further highlighting the scale of his breakthrough.

Wizkid himself has responded proudly to the news. In a viral clip captured courtside during a recent event, the Grammy-winning artist was seen smiling when asked about his son’s success.

He reportedly expressed how proud he was of Champz and hinted at the possibility of a future father-son collaboration, though he emphasised that he wants his son to find his own sound and path first.

Sources close to the family say the superstar has been quietly supporting Champz’s creative journey from behind the scenes.

Industry observers have described the young artist’s feat as one of the most significant debuts by a teenager in Nigeria’s music history.

Beyond the influence of his father’s legacy, Champz’s ability to connect with listeners through authentic storytelling and youthful energy has been credited for the EP’s rapid rise.

Music critics have pointed out that his lyrics, touching on self-belief, growth, and identity, reflect maturity beyond his years and a clear intention to carve out his own space in Afrobeats.

With Champion’s Arrival now topping charts and conversations across the country, anticipation is building for what comes next. Plans are reportedly underway for music videos and potential live performances to accompany the project’s success.

For now, Champz’s achievement stands as a landmark moment: a 14-year-old stepping boldly into the spotlight, topping national charts, and signaling that the next generation of Afrobeats stars has already begun to arrive.