Wizkid’s New Single, Dance Top 5 On Apple Music Charts

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has dominated the chart rankings with his new single, ‘Dance’, securing a spot in the top 5 on Apple Music Charts.

This impressive feat marks another milestone in Wizkid’s illustrious career, solidifying his position as a global music icon.

In the early hours on Friday, the top-charting song was released on the heels of Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’, featuring American artist, Brent Faiyaz.

READ ALSO:

This latest drop is expected to further solidify Wizkid’s position as a global music powerhouse, following the massive success of his previous collaborations and solo releases.

Recently, Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ made history on Spotify as the first African single to surpass one million daily listens, a record later broken by Davido’s ‘Awake’, which amassed 1.2 million listeners.

See post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: