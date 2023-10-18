Wizkid’s Mum’s Best Friend Shares Last Conversation Before Her Death

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid’s late mother’s best friend has revealed the last words her friend said to her when she was in her sick bed before she finally gave up the ghost.

She who made the shocking revelation while speaking during the Thanksgiving service mentioned the kind of relationship she has with Wizzy’s mother and why she regards her in such high regard.

The woman disclosed that she spoke with Wiz’s mother just minutes before she died.

Revealing what Wizkid’s mother told her in her final moments, she said she was in excruciating pain but didn’t want to die because she was afraid of leaving her children behind.

Speaking further, the woman disclosed that she learned about the singer’s mother’s death while she was in Ekiti, which made her cry for days.

