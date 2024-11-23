Wizkid’s Morayo Surpasses 12m Spotify Streams On Debut

Share

Grammy-award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid has set yet another groundbreaking record as his album ‘Morayo’ surpasses 12 million Spotify streams on debut.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wizkid has been making waves across music platforms, achieving impressive milestones with his latest releases, “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz and “Kese Dance”.

Wizkid’s latest album, “Morayo”, has further achieved his groundbreaking milestone, surpassing over 12 million Spotify streams on debut, thereby surpassing Asake’s “Work of Art”, which garnered over 5 million Spotify streams.

Following this achievement, Wizkid’s latest release becomes the first and only Nigerian artist to crack the top ten list of artists with the biggest debut streams.

