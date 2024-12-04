Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ Debuts At No. 98 On Billboard 200

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid’s latest album, ‘Morayo’, has made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

New Telegraph reports that Morayo entered the chart at 98th position with 13,000 units sold in its 1st week.

Announcing the new feat, Chart Data via X wrote “Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ debuts at 98 on this week’s Billboard 200 (13K sold).”

READ ALSO:

Morayo became Wizkid’s fourth album to debut on the chart.

It would be recalled that ‘Morayo’, released on November 22, 2024, is a tribute to Wizkid’s late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died in August 2023.

Share

Please follow and like us: