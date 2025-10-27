Nigerian music icon, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has scored another major milestone as his new Amapiano-inspired single, “Money Constant,” featuring DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, and Mavo, climbs to No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in Nigeria and cracks the Top 40 on the Global Shazam Top 200, debuting at No. 33.

New Telegraph reports that the song’s rapid rise was fueled by a viral clip shared on X, showing Wizkid grooving effortlessly in the studio to the infectious track.

The short video, which captures the singer’s relaxed charisma and signature moves, quickly caught fire online, garnering thousands of shares and reactions from fans and fellow stars, including Olamide, who joined in the celebration.

“Money Constant” blends smooth Amapiano rhythms with Wizkid’s signature melodic style, showcasing the Grammy winner’s continued ability to adapt and lead within Africa’s evolving soundscape.

“The track’s infectious hook and hypnotic percussion have made it an instant club favourite, spreading rapidly across dance floors and social media platforms alike.

Fans have hailed the release as a return to Wizkid’s vibrant, feel-good essence, while critics have praised his seamless collaboration with South African producers DJ Maphorisa and Mavo, who infuse the track with authentic Amapiano depth.

With “Money Constant”dominating charts and social media simultaneously, Wizkid once again reaffirms his global influence and staying power in the Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion scene.

“Industry observers expect the single’s momentum to carry it into international playlists in the coming weeks, as fans eagerly await the music video rumoured to be in production.