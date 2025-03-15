Share

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s latest music video, Kese (Dance), has reached 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the self-directed visual achieved this milestone just eight days after its release, capturing massive attention from fans and sparking discussions across social media.

Released on March 6, 2025, Kese (Dance) was shot across three different locations, blending stunning visuals with energetic choreography.

Within hours of its premiere, the video became the number one trending topic on X, with fans praising Wizkid’s artistic direction and the fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall elements.

Before the video dropped, Kese (Dance) had already broken records, amassing over 1.5 million Spotify streams within 24 hours—making it the fastest-streamed Nigerian song on the platform at the time.

Since its release, the song has dominated major music charts, holding the No. 1 spot on the Official Nigeria Top 100, Apple Music Top Charts, and the US Afrobeats Top 100.

