Wizkid’s Daughter Makes First Public Appearance In New York

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has introduced his daughter, Morayo, to the public for the first time during the premiere of his documentary “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The famous singer, who has kept his daughter out of the public eye, sparked reactions on social media marking a special moment in his private life.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wizkid made a heartwarming debut with his three children alongside his wife and her parents at the high-profile event.

Wizkid was seen doting on his daughter throughout the night, carrying her in his arms, sharing tender moments, and proudly introducing her to guests.

The touching scenes quickly captured the admiration of fans across social media, with many praising the singer for showcasing a family-oriented side of himself.

The couple’s decision to finally introduce Morayo to the public was the highlight of the evening, as the documentary chronicles Wizkid’s musical journey and connection to Lagos, the city that shaped his global rise.

The “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” documentary continues to draw international attention, and Morayo’s surprise debut has only added to the emotional impact of the project.

