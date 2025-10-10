Fans of Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, have set social media abuzz after “Ojuelegba” crooner shared a cryptic post that many believe reignited his long-rumoured rivalry with fellow superstar Burna Boy.

The Snapchat post, which quickly went viral on Friday, October 10, read: “Lion dey chop wild animal, gorilla dey chop banana, e get why.”

Although Wizkid didn’t mention any names, fans wasted no time in decoding the line as a subtle jab towards self-accaliamed Africant Giant.

The reference to a “Lion” and “Gorilla” has fueled speculation that the Grammy-winning artist was alluding to himself and Burna Boy, respectively.

On X and Instagram, users have been dissecting the post, debating whether it was a playful remark, a veiled diss, or simply an expression taken out of context.

Many fans interpreted the “Lion” as a symbol of strength and dominance, a metaphor Wizkid might be using to describe himself, while associating the “Gorilla,” a term Burna Boy has often used to identify himself, with his industry colleague.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph reports that the post comes amid renewed conversations about competition among Afrobeats’ “big three” Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, all of whom have maintained massive global fan bases and sometimes overlapping release schedules.

While Wizkid and Burna Boy were once seen as close allies, collaborating on hit songs and performing together, whispers of a rift have persisted in recent years. Subtle remarks in interviews, cryptic online posts, and fan rivalries have continued to keep the conversation alive.

Within hours of Wizkid’s Snapchat update, the phrases “Lion dey chop” and “Gorilla dey chop banana” began trending online, inspiring countless memes and heated debates.

Some fans praised Wizkid for his wit and poetic delivery, while others criticised him for stirring up unnecessary tension.

One fan wrote, “Wizkid just threw the most elegant shade ever. We all know who the gorilla is. Lion things only.” Others, however, dismissed the narrative entirely, arguing that people were reading too much into what could simply be a random thought from the singer.

A popular entertainment blog wrote, “Wizkid knows exactly what he’s doing. One post and the internet is on fire.” Despite the buzz, both artists have remained silent, with neither Wizkid nor Burna Boy issuing any response or clarification.

Industry observers say the post, whether meant as shade or not, highlights the power of social media in shaping public perception and narrative in modern Afrobeats culture.

For years, artists have used lyrics, interviews, and cryptic posts to communicate indirectly with rivals and fans, a dynamic that often blurs the line between friendly competition and outright conflict.

As of now, Wizkid’s post remains open to interpretation, but one thing is certain: it has successfully reignited the age-old debate about who truly rules the Afrobeats kingdom.

With fans divided and the stars silent, the “lion” and the “gorilla” may have once again set the stage for another round of musical and symbolic rivalry, proving that in the ever-evolving jungle of Afrobeats, every word, post, and lyric counts.