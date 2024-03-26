Wizkid’s Comment On Afrobeats Taken Out Of Context – Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy has opined that his Grammy-award-winning colleague, Wizkid’s recent comment on Afrobeats was taken out of context.

New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid garnered a lot of backlash on the internet after he denounced Afrobeats on social media a fortnight ago.

The Oju Elegba crooner explained that his decision to cease identifying as an Afrobeats artiste was because he makes “all sorts of music.”

Speaking on the latest episode of the Big Friday Day Show with Tacha on Cool FM, Lagos, Joeboy insisted that Wizkid was misunderstood, stressing that the singer wasn’t ditching Afrobeats.

He said, “Wizkid’s statement is being misunderstood, he is not running away from Afrobeats. All we are saying is our identity is Afrobeats but please don’t box us because we can make other genres of music too.”=