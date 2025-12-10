Wizkid’s Ally, DJ Tunez Ends 2025 As Nigeria’s Most Streamed DJ

As 2025 winds to a close, one truth feels impossible to ignore: the Starboy empire is operating at an entirely different altitude.

Wizkid has spent the last quarter hoovering up year-end streaming plaques across Spotify, Apple Music and TurnTables’ radio charts, but it’s his long-time lieutenant, DJ Tunez, who has delivered one of the camp’s most emphatic victories.

READ ALSO:

A new data reveal confirms him as Nigeria’s most streamed DJ on Spotify this year, a crowning moment that reinforces Starboy’s chokehold on the continental music landscape. It’s a win that speaks not only to Tunez’s consistency but to the depth of talent orbiting Big Wiz.

The rankings that sent social media into a mild frenzy came viaAfrica Facts Zone page on X this Tuesday. The aforementioned outlet published a list that laid out Spotify’s monthly listener leaderboard for DJs.

It’s a metric that, in this era, neatly captures reach, resonance, and relevance. As expected, South Africa’s Amapiano architects dominated the upper tier, their sound still the continent’s most exportable sonic signature.

Meanwhile, two of Nigeria’s biggest DJs were also named in the elite crop, underscoring the country’s growing footprint in the global DJ ecosystem.

Below is Top African DJ’s on Spotify according to monthly listeners, as of 9 December 2025:

1.DJ Maphorisa (South Africa) – 5.3M

2. Master KG (South Africa) – 3.8M