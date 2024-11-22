New Telegraph

November 22, 2024
  4. Wizkid’s Album, Morayo…

Wizkid’s Album, Morayo Dominates Top 17 On Apple Music

Award winning Afrobeats superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has shattered records with his latest album, ‘Morayo’, dominating the top 17 spots on Apple Music.

This new record follows Wizkid’s recent groundbreaking success with his latest releases, ‘Piece of Me’ featuring American artist, Brent Faiyaz, and ‘Kese’ dance.

In another remarkable feat, Wizkid has solidified his reputation as a globally recognized Afrobeats artist, with all tracks from his latest album release, ‘Morayo’, occupying the top 17 spots on Apple Music.

This album commemorates a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Jane Dolapo Allen, who passed away in August 2023.

