Wizkid Wins Big At British Photography Awards

Congratulations have begun to pour on famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, who won big at this year’s British Photography Awards (BPA).

At the event which was hosted in London at the weekend, Wizkid was announced as the first Nigerian celebrity to win the photography award.

At the Glastonbury festival earlier this year, Wizkid’s performance picture won the Event Category Award at the 2023 British Photography Awards.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Wizkid has now become the first Nigerian celebrity whose image won a British Photography Award.

However, the 32-year-old singer’s award-winning picture was taken by London-based freelance photographer and graphic designer Nick Haill.