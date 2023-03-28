WizKid Wins Afrobeat Artiste Of The Year At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid has won the iHeartRadio Music Awards which was held in the United States of America.

The award platform celebrates the biggest and brightest names in the music industry around the world.

Among the winners was Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, who took home the coveted prize for Afrobeats Artist of the Year.

Nigerian global music star Wizkid, alongside his junior colleague Tems, triumphed over competitors Ckay, Fireboy, and Burna Boy to win the Afrobeats artist of the year.

This feat signifies a significant milestone for Wizkid and the Afrobeats music genre. Afrobeats, which originated in West Africa, has gained immense popularity over the years, with its fusion of African rhythms and Western pop and hip-hop influences.

Wizkid through his music has been at the forefront of this movement, with his unique sound and infectious beats captivating audiences worldwide.

Accepting his award, Wizkid expressed his gratitude to his fans and the music industry for recognizing Afrobeats as a genre and giving it a platform to thrive.

He also dedicated the award to his fellow Afrobeats artists, saying, “This is not just my win, but it’s a win for all of us in the Afrobeats community.

We are taking our music and culture to the world, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Wizkid’s win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a testament to the global impact of Afrobeats music and the talent and hard work of its artists.

It’s also a sign that the music industry is becoming more inclusive and diverse, recognizing the contributions of artists from different parts of the world.

This is not the first time that Wizkid has been recognized for his talent and impact on the music industry.

He has won several awards and accolades, including a BET Award, a MOBO Award, and an MTV Europe Music Award.

He has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber.

Wizkid’s success is not just limited to the music industry. He has also been an advocate for social change and has used his platform to raise awareness about issues such as police brutality and youth empowerment.

Wizkid’s win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a momentous occasion for him and the Afrobeats music genre. It’s a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication, and a sign that Afrobeats is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.