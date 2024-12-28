Share

Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has officially announced his much-anticipated Starboy Concert, scheduled to take place in Lagos on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The event, which promises to be a thrilling start to the new year, is set to bring fans from across the country together for an unforgettable experience with the Afrobeat icon.

The Starboy Concert has become a staple event for Wizkid’s fans, especially in Lagos, where he has consistently delivered electrifying performances.

Reflecting on his past shows, Wizkid’s 2017 “Made in Lagos” concert at Eko Atlantic and his 2019 “Starboy Fest” at The Livespot X Festival stand out as monumental events that drew massive crowds and featured star-studded lineups.

These concerts showcased his ability to blend high-energy performances with intimate moments that connect deeply with his audience.

For his upcoming concert, Wizkid fans are expectant surprises, including special guest appearances from fellow artists and performances of fan-favourite tracks from his rich discography.

With global hits like “Essence,” “Ojuelegba,” and “Joro,” fans are eager to see what Starboy has planned to ring in the new year.

The January 1 event is expected to draw thousands of fans to Lagos, cementing the city’s status as the hub of Afrobeat culture.

Ticket sales and venue details are anticipated to be announced soon, with fans encouraged to stay tuned to Wizkid’s social media platforms for updates.

Wizkid’s Lagos concerts have always been more than just shows as they are cultural events that highlight his deep connection to the city where his journey began.

From his explosive “Wizkid Live in Concert” in 2014 to his sold-out performance at the 2021 “Made in Lagos Tour,” Wizkid has continuously raised the bar for live music events in Nigeria.

