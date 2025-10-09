Multiple-award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, alongside Temilade Opaniyi, also known as Tems, has been ranked No. 22 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century so far for their 2020 hit “Essence.”

The song, from Wizkid’s album Made in Lagos, is a sultry blend of Afrobeats, Afro-pop, and R&B, and features Tems’ distinctive vocals on the chorus, “You don’t need no other body.”

Rolling Stone’s list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century, updated on Wednesday, described the track as “bewitching, shimmering, and impossibly soulful.”

It, however, noted that its tropical bass and mix of sharp and cool tones make it “Wonderfully direct and decidedly urgent.”

The publication added that Tems’ “modal, plaintive, and electric voice bristles with untapped desire”, while Wizkid’s “mellifluous delivery invites listeners to the dance floor.”

READ ALSO:

“Essence” became the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and was lauded globally as the anthem that brought Afrobeats into mainstream pop.

It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and is credited with launching Tems’ international career.

In 2023, it became the first African song to win the iHeartRadio Titanium Award, given to tracks surpassing one billion spins on iHeartRadio stations across the United States.

The song further won Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards following a remix featuring Justin Bieber, making it the first African song to achieve the honour, and took home Song of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards, underscoring its impact in Nigeria.

Notably, “Essence” also became the first Nigerian song to break into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking a milestone for the country’s music on the global stage.

Other Nigerian artists also featured on Rolling Stone’s list: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” (#95), Rema’s “Woman” (#228), Tems’ “Free Mind” (#232), and Davido featuring Musa Keys’ “Unavailable” (#243), reflecting the growing global influence of Afrobeats and contemporary Nigerian music.