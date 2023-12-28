Wizkid Takes His Son, Boluwatife For Shopping

Famous Afrobeat singer, Wizkid and his son, Boluwatife have been spotted having a father-son bonding relationship as they go out for shopping.

In a video shared by the shop owner via Instagram story, Boluwatife was seen excitedly trying on some outfits, with his father, Wizkid by his side.

In another video, Wizkid was dressed in a hat and holding a hand baseball as the shop owner was seen appreciating the singer for his patronage.

The outing between Wizkid and his son has caused a wide range of reactions, as many assumed a different notation during Wizkid’s mother’s burial in October 2023 when observers noted what seemed to be a distance between them.

However, despite this, the bond between Boluwatife and Zion, Wizkid’s third son from another mother, was evident during the ceremony.

Watch the video below: