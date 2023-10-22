Wizkid Storms Lagos Club With Three Cars Worth Millions Of Naira

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has caused a buzz online after his beautiful cars worth millions of naira, were revealed in a recent video, one of which is his Rolls-Royce, costing about ₦700 million.

The cars and its worth was revealed by an Instagram influencer popularly known as “Egungun of Lagos” in a shared video, showing an image of the singer with his tight security detail, after which he displayed the singer’s cars.

While it remains unclear how many cars Wizkid owns, the Instagram influencer displayed the singer’s Rolls-Royce, stating that it is worth about ₦700 million, along with two other cars worth about ₦550 million and ₦450 million, respectively.

This revelation has sparked reactions, with many individuals taking to the comment section of the post to share their views.

iam_olapizzle: “If to say na Davido now u will do the drip check for him but wiz no get time na u Dey tell us the cost of is car urself.”

ola_worldwideblog: “Big wiz is the biggest we just like arguments for this country because nothing concerns us with half a billion car or 100 million for a video let’s think about this together no violence please.”

donyusluv_1: “The third car is like Davido own way he dey use shout who know say baba get that type of car.”

hennyhoes___: “E reach Wizkid turn u nor fit interview am na the motor you interview.”

emmy_jay0016: “Later them go say Davido dey show off, waiting una goat cum Dey do.”

dammie162smg: “Dis time I did not hear ‘it’s your boy Egungun of Lagos and I’m life with’.”

emini_radolee: “Lol you no fit interview like you do to others I like him cos he go sha make himself different ni”

just__jossy: “I love this man!!! big wiz for a fucking reason!!!!.”

