February 5, 2025
February 5, 2025
Wizkid Splashes N1.4bn To Acquire Ferrari 296 GTS

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has acquired a brand new Ferrari 296 GTS.

New Telegraph reports that the new acquisition is coming months after he acquired a 2024 McLaren 750S,  worth 1.4 billion naira.

In a video which surfaced online, it could be seen as the luxurious car was being driven down a ramp, offering a glimpse of its vibrant red exterior.

The clip revealed Wizkid’s latest luxurious purchase to be a sleek red ride, sparking congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

According to reports, Wizkid’s latest purchase is valued at over N1.4 billion and was acquired from an automobile brand, Polcano.

Also, Wizkid gifted his sister, Yetunde, a Range Rover worth N250 million in 2024, ahead of the festive season.

Watch the video below;

 

