Wizkid Splashes N1.4bn To Acquire Ferrari 296 GTS

Share

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has acquired a brand new Ferrari 296 GTS.

New Telegraph reports that the new acquisition is coming months after he acquired a 2024 McLaren 750S, worth 1.4 billion naira.

In a video which surfaced online, it could be seen as the luxurious car was being driven down a ramp, offering a glimpse of its vibrant red exterior.

The clip revealed Wizkid’s latest luxurious purchase to be a sleek red ride, sparking congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

READ ALSO:

According to reports, Wizkid’s latest purchase is valued at over N1.4 billion and was acquired from an automobile brand, Polcano.

Also, Wizkid gifted his sister, Yetunde, a Range Rover worth N250 million in 2024, ahead of the festive season.

Watch the video below;

Wizkid acquires a $507,000 Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano. It costs N1.4 billion ($939,000) in Nigeria. He acquired a 2024 McLaren 750s for $1.1 million (N1.7 billion) in December 2024. The car costs $330,000 abroad. He also owns a $995,000 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto… pic.twitter.com/CCgiQ8fh9j — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 4, 2025

Share

Please follow and like us: