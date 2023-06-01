Wizkid Speaks On Why He Stops Hanging Out

Nigerian superstar musician, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed why he no longer party or hang out like he use to in the past.

According to Wizkid, he prefers to stay indoors with his child than hang out, adding that his preference has nothing to do with people’s views but his age and personal experience.

“I’m an Introvert man, I stay indoors, I don’t like to do a lot, I don’t hang out. I used to love all that in the past, but, I am no longer interested in such.

“I think that staying indoors really comes from my age and my personal experiences, not how people perceived me. I’m getting older and getting smarter with my decisions.

“As you grow older you just know what you want more, I don’t want to be at the party, I don’t want to hang out.

“When I go to a party sometimes, I’m excited to be there, and then someone just spills a drink on me, I would be like, I could be at home with my son, just having a good time.

“Though I don’t feel insulted by such situations, the thought that I could just be home with my child having fun make such a situation a big deal.”