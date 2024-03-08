Wizkid Speaks On Relationship With Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has opened up on his relationship with Burna Boy.
Speaking in a recent interview, Wizkid revealed that he first met Burna Boy while working on his album “African Giant.”
Sharing a humourous incident from their collaboration studio, Big Wiz said things took an unexpected turn after his inebriation.
Wizkid referred to Burna Boy as his family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.
Wizkid said; “Burna Boy and I are like family, when you have two great people in the room, you are bound to make amazing music.”