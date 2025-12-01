Wizkid Sparks Reactions As He Celebrates Stylish Lagos Women 

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has sparked excitement online after celebrating the fashionable women of Lagos in a light-hearted social media post that quickly drew admiration, jokes, and expressions of city pride.

The singer shared a photo of a group of stylish Lagos women dressed in vibrant, urban street fashion, captioning it: “Sexy gals in my city! Lagos!”

The post immediately set off a wave of cheerful reactions from fans, many of whom agreed that Lagos women embody style, confidence, and flair, especially as the festive season approaches.

Social media users flooded the comments section with playful and enthusiastic responses. One user said, “Na Lagos get fine girls abeg! Starboy no lie.”

Another X user said, “Big Wiz no dey miss — Lagos babes too clean!” In a light-hearted way, another X user said: “Starboy, remember the fine boys too o! Give us a small shout-out.”

Several fans also shared their own photos, some jokingly claiming to be among the “sexy gals” Wizkid praised, others simply showing off their Lagos-inspired outfits.

The exchange created a lively thread filled with pride in Lagos culture, playful rivalry, and shared appreciation for the city’s expressive fashion scene.

As Lagos gears up for the holiday festivities, Wizkid’s post added to the growing buzz, reflecting the dynamic blend of music, fashion, and identity that shapes the city’s spirit.