Wizkid Shuts Down 60,000 Capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Video)

The award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has left his fans elated as he gave a remarkable performance at his sold-out concert at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the UK.

His iconic performance took place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, during his “More Love Less Ego” concert in London, and the Soco crooner made a spectacular entrance that left his fans and music enthusiasts in awe.

Wizkid has, however, made history with his performance, making him the first and only artist in Africa to headline and perform at the prestigious venue.

Bigwiz took his audience to the next level with his hit song “Reckless” from his Grammy-nominated album “Made In Lagos,” and the crowd was ecstatic with joy as they celebrates the 33-year-old singer.

Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to sell out 70,000 concert capacity Tottenham Stadium in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/AXnnPPzFwA — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 30, 2023