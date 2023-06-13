Get ready for the ultimate celebration at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture as Nigerian Afrobeats pop star, Wizkid is set to perform at the 29th edition of the festival.

The cultural festival presented by Coca-Cola would be honouring 50 years of hip-hop as its return to New Orleans for its 29th year. ESSENCE Festival of Culture, like hip-hop itself, goes beyond the music.

This highly anticipated event will showcase the profound impact of hip-hop on global culture through a combination of in-person and virtual experiences, featuring daytime programming and nightly shows.

The festival’s hallmark evening performances will feature an array of renowned hip-hop artists who have rocked the mic over the past five decades.

Headliners include the iconic Ms Lauryn Hill, who will deliver a special performance of her 5-time Grammy-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in celebration of its 25th anniversary, and the multi-talented 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion,

The legendary Doug E. Fresh will curate a special performance featuring hip-hop pioneers, while Grammy Award-winning super producer and So So Def label founder, Jermaine Dupri, will commemorate the label’s 30th anniversary with a spectacular performance alongside some of Atlanta’s biggest names in hip-hop.

Other artists gracing the stage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture include Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, and Kizz Daniel.

In addition to the electrifying performances, each evening will be filled with laughter courtesy of hosts Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James, along with the musical talents of DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri, and DJ Clark Kent.

The festival will offer attendees a comprehensive exploration of hip-hop’s rich history through various stages and experiences throughout the four-day event, commencing on June 29th.

Hakeem Holmes, the newly appointed Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “For nearly three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora.

As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture and plays a pivotal role in amplifying and celebrating the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more.

As we gear up to celebrate the ’50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop,’ we couldn’t think of a better way to honour the genre’s contributions to global culture and the lasting impact these artists and their beloved musical catalogues have on our everyday lives.”

Last year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture garnered an impressive 1.9 million live and virtual attendees, generating increased revenue and attracting new and reinvested sponsors.

It marked the highest revenue and largest audience in the festival’s history.

The 2023 edition is set to bring back beloved hop-hop culture, including nightly concerts at the Superdome, ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, Beautycon: ESSENCE Festival of Culture Edition, AFROPUNK: ESSENCE Festival of Culture Edition, ESSENCE Center Stage, ESSENCE Marketplace, New Voices Village, Community Corner, ESSENCE Authors, Global Black Economic Forum and Village,