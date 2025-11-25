Wizkid Says He Built His Career From Scratch, Sparks Debate

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has stirred reactions online after stating that his rise to fame did not follow any established model. Recall that New Telegraph had reported that he is featured in a new HBO documentary, Long Live Lagos, where he made the remark that has led to heated conversations about the foundations of his career.

According to Wizkid, his journey was largely self-constructed. “There was no blueprint for me. I had to create my own structure,” he said in the film.

The remark has been interpreted by some as downplaying the influence of Banky W and Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), the label that introduced him to mainstream audiences.

Critics argue that suggesting he had no blueprint diminishes the work of industry pioneers and mentors who contributed to his early success.

Although Wizkid credited Fela Kuti as a major inspiration—saying the Afrobeat legend helped shape his belief in pursuing music—the comment about having “no blueprint” prompted a wave of divided opinions.

On social media, several users accused the singer of ignoring Banky W’s role in launching his career.

One user, Franko_Nero, described the statement as ungrateful, recalling how publicly Banky W once championed Wizkid as an exceptional young talent.

Another commenter, Arhcent, shared similar sentiments, insisting that EME played an undeniable part in his early development.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended Wizkid, arguing that he was referring to carving out his personal identity and sound rather than denying past support.

The Duke of Isoko emphasized that Wizkid’s distinct style was a major part of what made him noticeable in the first place.

Commentator Sir Dickson also urged for a more measured interpretation, suggesting that the artist was speaking about building his creative approach rather than dismissing Banky W’s influence. “Wiz has never denied Banky’s impact,” he wrote. “He simply reinvented himself.”

The discussion continues as fans and observers debate what Wizkid truly meant—and how much of any artist’s success can be attributed to personal effort versus industry support.