Wizkid Reveals Reason Behind Daughter’s Resemblance To Late Mother

Speaking on stage, he said, “God gave me a daughter who looks exactly like my mom to come fill my heart with a whole lot of love.”

READ ALSO:

The statement drew cheers and applause from the crowd, many of whom were visibly moved by the singer’s vulnerability.

New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid’s mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away in August 2023, Since then, he has occasionally paid tribute to her in both his music and public appearances.

The singer, who recently welcomed his first daughter with his partner Jada Pollock, has mostly kept his family life private but occasionally shares glimpses of his fatherhood journey with fans.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/wizkidgallery/status/1937053186394903032?s=46