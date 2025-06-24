Wizkid Reveals Reason Behind Daughter’s Resemblance To Late Mother

Award-winning Nigerian actor, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up about the significance behind the birth of his daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to his late mother.
Wizkid paused to share a heartfelt moment with his fans while performing at his sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles,
He started by reflecting on the pain of losing his beloved mother and the unexpected blessing that followed.
Speaking on stage, he said, “God gave me a daughter who looks exactly like my mom to come fill my heart with a whole lot of love.”
The statement drew cheers and applause from the crowd, many of whom were visibly moved by the singer’s vulnerability.
New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid’s mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away in August 2023, Since then, he has occasionally paid tribute to her in both his music and public appearances.
The singer, who recently welcomed his first daughter with his partner Jada Pollock, has mostly kept his family life private but occasionally shares glimpses of his fatherhood journey with fans.
