Wizkid Returns To UK With Family After Eventful Detty December

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has returned to the United Kingdom (UK) with his family following an eventful festive season in Nigeria.

The singer reportedly arrived in the UK on Thursday, January 8, 2026, aboard a private jet, accompanied by his partner and manager, Jada Pollock, and their three children.

The trip signals the beginning of his plans for the new year after weeks of high-profile appearances and performances during Nigeria’s widely celebrated Detty December period.

READ ALSO:

Taking to social media, Jada Pollock hinted at a packed schedule ahead, revealing that Wizkid and his team are set for an intense three-month stretch of work with little to no downtime.

While specific details of upcoming projects were not disclosed, the update has fueled anticipation among fans who expect new music, international engagements, or major collaborations in the months ahead.

Despite not releasing a solo album or extended play project in 2025, Wizkid remained one of Africa’s most visible and influential music exports.

Throughout the year, he toured multiple countries, graced major stages across continents, and shared performance platforms with renowned global and Nigerian artistes, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in contemporary music.

The year ended on a high note with a headline performance in Lagos, where Wizkid delivered one of the most talked-about shows of the 2025 Detty December season.

The concert, attended by celebrities, industry executives, and thousands of fans, was widely praised for its energy, production quality, and cultural impact, standing out as a defining moment of the festive celebrations.

Wizkid’s continued dominance has also been reflected in recent milestones, including record-breaking streaming achievements and recognition among Africa’s most decorated music acts.

His ability to maintain relevance without a major release has further highlighted his global appeal and enduring influence.

As he settles back into the UK, fans will be watching closely to see what the new year holds for the superstar, with expectations high for fresh music and landmark appearances on the international stage.