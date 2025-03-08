Wizkid releases ‘Kese’ music video

Share

Grammy award-winning singer Wizkid has released the music video for his hit single, “Kese (Dance)”. The music video features Wizkid’s signature blend of Afrobeats and dancehall rhythms.

In addition to the music video, Wizkid also announced dates for his highly-anticipated Morayo tour.

The tour, which kicks off in May, will see Wizkid perform at iconic venues across France, Netherlands, and Germany.

Confirming the tour dates, Wizkid’s management team revealed that the singer will headline shows at the Velodrome Arena in Berlin, Germany on May 21, Ahoy RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 23, and Accor Arena in Paris, France on May 25.

The Morayo tour is expected to be one of the biggest concerts of the year, with fans eagerly anticipating Wizkid’s high-energy performance.

Wizkid’s sixth album, “Morayo”, was released in November 2024.

The album features hit singles, including “Kese (Dance)” and “Piece of My Heart”, featuring Brent Faiyaz.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

