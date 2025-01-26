Wizkid Pays Condolence Visit To K1 De Ultimate In Ijebu Ode

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to legendary Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate at his villa in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Wizkid’s visit to the Fuji maestro was in commiseration over the loss of his mother, Alhaja Halimat Akeredolu, who passed away at the age of 106.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Firdau prayer for the late matriarch was held on Friday, January 24, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The event was attended by dignitaries, Islamic clerics, family members, and other well-wishers, who gathered to honor the memory of Alhaja Halimat.

Wizkid’s gesture shows his long-standing relationship and respect for K1 during this period of mourning.

Alhaja Halimat Akeredolu was celebrated as a devoted mother and matriarch whose long life was a blessing to her family and community.

