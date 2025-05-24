Share

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has once again expressed the deep pain his feeling as he continues to grieve the demise of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Wizkid’s mother passed away on August 18, 2023, in what the family described as a devastating loss.

Following her passing, Wizkid has occasionally made emotional references to her late mother, often describing her as his backbone and biggest supporter.

Taking to his official X handle on Saturday again, Wizkid in his heartfelt message shared a rare glimpse into the emotional toll her passing has taken on him.

He wrote: “Miss my Queen every day.”

The brief message struck a chord with fans, many of whom responded with messages of sympathy and support.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that earlier this month, the star made headlines after unexpectedly cancelling several U.S. dates on his Morayo tour.

Following this, many speculations have suggested that Wizkid was still grappling with intense emotional struggles stemming from his mother’s passing.

