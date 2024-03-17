Wizkid, Only Nigerian Artist Who Impresses Me – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that Wizkid is the only Nigerian artist that impresses her.

This comes hours after Wizkid took to his social media page to blast those criticising him for rejecting Afrobeats.

New Telegraph reports that on Saturday, March 16, the Afrobeats singer made an announcement that he does not wish to identify as an Afrobeats artist anymore, and also issued a statement blasting those who criticized him for denouncing the genre.

Reacting to Wizkid’s outburst, Phyna took to her X handle to hail the singer, saying that he is the only Nigerian artist who impresses her.

She wrote in Pidgin: “Omo I’m loving Wizkid now oooh. Baba no send anybody papa. Gosh…shea person fit change fave? Bcuz like this eh!!! Na only Star boy dy do wetin day sweet me…Una papa.”

This has garnered a lot of controversy online with many berating her for supporting such crass display while labeling her “razz and clout chaser.”