Wizkid Never Liked Me – Skales

Share

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales has claimed that his colleague and former record label mate, Wizkid, never liked him.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Listen’ podcast, Skales recounted his social media fallout with Wizkid years ago.

According to him, since then he has always felt repelling energy from the ‘Starboy.’

He said, “I have always felt that Wizkid didn’t like me. I don’t know why but there were occasions where he showed his dislike for me.

READ ALSO:

“If you go back and check our social media fallout, I think I was doing a ‘question-and-answer’ session on Twitter and somebody said, ‘What’s up with your guy Wiz?’ And jokingly, I said, ‘My brother Wiz does not have my time anymore.’

“From there, Wizkid started insulting me, my father and my mother. That’s to show you that he probably had me in mind. He said I wear fake jewellery. That time, I wasn’t the one replying, it was my ex-girlfriend.

“I pick my battles. When I know that people will believe anything you say, I don’t need to fight you. Because whatever I say, they are going to say I am jealous. They are going to say I am envious of Wizkid’s success.

“And that was the story that was going around. I sat down recently and said, ‘This guy (Wizkid) really doesn’t like me.’ I have tried to make peace with him but he was adamant. He didn’t like me, I can tell you for a fact.”

Share

Please follow and like us: