Wizkid Loses Phone During Performance, Offers N5m Reward

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid lost his phone during an electrifying performance, thrilling fans with a surprise appearance at the Native Land 2024 event where he performed some of his hit songs.

However, an announcement was made by the organizers, informing attendees of Wizkid’s missing phone.

The missing phone has, however, prompted the singer to offer a N5 million reward to anyone who recovers it.

The generous reward offer has since gone viral on social media.

Fans have taken to various platforms to speculate about the incident, with many expressing concern and hope that the device will be returned.

Meanwhile, many have taken to their platforms to express excitement about the singer’s performance amidst his missing phone.

