Wizkid, Jada Welcome Baby Girl Together

Nigerian music icon, Ayodeji Balogun known as Wizkid and his long-time partner, Jada Pollock, have welcomed a baby girl together.

New Telegraph reports that the baby’s arrival makes their second child together and Wizkid’s fifth overall.

The joyous news was subtly confirmed by Wizkid in a heartfelt tweet, “Miss my princess,” posted a few days ago.

Shortly after, Jada shared a photo of herself with a baby stroller on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of their newest addition.

This new arrival adds to Wizkid’s growing family.

The “Essence” hitmaker has three sons from previous relationships: Boluwatife, with Shola Ogudu; Ayodeji, with Binta Diallo; and Zion, his first child with Jada Pollock.

The birth of their daughter marks a significant milestone for Wizkid and Jada, who have balanced their personal and professional lives while raising their children.

Jada Pollock, who also manages Wizkid’s career, has been instrumental in supporting his global success while building a strong family foundation.

Fans and well-wishers worldwide have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

The superstar, known for keeping his private life low-key, has now become a proud father of five.

