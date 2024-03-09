Wizkid: I’ve Not Made Any Major Achievements In Music Industry

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said he has not made any major achievements in the music industry.

The music star made this known while speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

According to him, despite his accolades, stream and chart successes, his journey as a musician is just about to begin, stressing that he hasn’t made any major achievements.

Wizkid said: “The journey is about to begin for Wizkid. I don’t see myself as someone who has achieved something major yet. For me, music is a forever thing.”

New Telegraph reports that Wizkid is one of the most successful and influential artists in Africa and the most awarded artist on the continent.

He is Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed artist across all platforms.

He is the second most followed Nigerian musician on social media after Davido.