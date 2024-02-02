Wizkid: I’ve Not Been the Same After My Mum’s Death

Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, has opened up about his struggles of coping with the loss of Jane Dolapo Balogun, his mother. The singer lost his mother in August 2023. Dolapo was buried in October of the same year. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Wizkid said he felt lost after his mum’s pass- ing and is longing to rediscover himself.

“Look in the mirror, do not feel myself! Mama left me and I lost myself! Cannot wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier! Military with us,” he wrote. Last year, the singer also opened up about enduring pain since his mum’s death. He also prayed for God’s comfort. “It is impossible for the pain to go away, I pray that God will comfort us.

I have no words to describe the pain that I feel,” he said. Following his mother’s burial, Wizkid took a hiatus from music. In December 2023, the singer also took to the streets of Makoko to distribute N100 million to children as a way of honouring his mum. He also returned to the music scene the same month with the release of his EP titled ‘Soundman Vol.2’.

The music star grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother. His father married three wives. The singer is known to be very fond of his late mum. In 2014, Wizkid released ‘Mummy Mi’, a song off his ‘Ayo’ album. The singer praised Jane for all the joy she gave to him. He also promised to spoil her with the finest things in life.