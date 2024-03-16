Wizkid Issues Warning Ahead Of Album Release

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has revealed that he is not an Afrobeats singer.

Wizkid made this shocking revelation via his Instagram story on Friday night, ahead of his next album’s release.

In the post, he warned fans not to expect an Afrobeats version of him on the project, and those who do not want to download the song should delete him from their playlist.

He wrote, “Album done! See you soon b*tches!

Speaking further, he stated, “and abeg if you like Pakurumo Wizkid, don’t download this new album. In fact, delete me from your playlist and your life!

“If you like Afrobeats, don’t download my album. I’m not a f*cking Afrobeats artiste. I am not Afro anything.”