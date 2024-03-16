New Telegraph

March 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Wizkid Issues Warning…

Wizkid Issues Warning Ahead Of Album Release

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has revealed that he is not an Afrobeats singer.

Wizkid made this shocking revelation via his Instagram story on Friday night, ahead of his next album’s release.

In the post, he warned fans not to expect an Afrobeats version of him on the project, and those who do not want to download the song should delete him from their playlist.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Album done! See you soon b*tches!

Speaking further, he stated, “and abeg if you like Pakurumo Wizkid, don’t download this new album. In fact, delete me from your playlist and your life!

“If you like Afrobeats, don’t download my album. I’m not a f*cking Afrobeats artiste. I am not Afro anything.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Olakulehin Succeeds Late Balogun As 43rd Olubadan
Read Next

Why Men Ask Some Women What They Bring To The Table – Yetunde Bakare