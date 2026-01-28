‘Wizkid Is The Only Music Star I Ever Asked To Meet’- Kunle Kuti

Kunle Kuti, the second son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has broken his silence on the ongoing tension involving his brother, Seun Kuti, and Afrobeats icon Wizkid, admitting that the situation has deeply saddened him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the heated debate among fans, Kunle revealed that he holds Wizkid in exceptionally high esteem and was pained by the public fallout between the two camps.

According to him, comparing Wizkid to Fela Kuti is misguided, as both artists represent different eras, values, and cultural missions.

Reacting to the controversy during an interview, Kunle described the dispute as heartbreaking, stressing that it should never have escalated.

He explained that Wizkid’s admiration for Fela’s legacy has always stood out to him and is the reason he developed such respect for the singer.

In a striking revelation, Kunle said Wizkid is the only artist he has ever made a deliberate effort to meet. He recalled reaching out to industry insiders to help arrange an introduction, noting that his interest was driven purely by appreciation rather than status or fame.

Kunle also highlighted Wizkid’s decision to tattoo Fela Kuti’s image on his arm, describing it as a powerful tribute.

He pointed out that none of Fela’s children bear such a tattoo, making Wizkid’s gesture even more meaningful and symbolic of his reverence for the Afrobeat legend.

Emphasising his stance, Kunle urged fans and commentators to avoid drawing parallels between Fela and Wizkid, insisting that both figures deserve respect in their own distinct spaces.

As the conversation continues online, his remarks have added a calmer perspective to an otherwise emotional and divisive debate within Nigeria’s music scene.