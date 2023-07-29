Wizkid Is My Favourite Nigerian Artiste –John Boyega

Nigerian-born British actor, John Boyega, says he prefers Wizkid, the Afrobeats star, as his favourite artiste over Burna Boy and Davido. Speaking on Netflix’s Rep Your Flag show, Boyega shared some of his favourite things about Nigeria, his home country. Boyega, who recently starred in the movie, They Cloned Tyrone, reveals that Afrobeats is his best choice of music genre.

“I would say Wiz (is my favourite artiste). I love Wiz. Obviously, Burna Boy and Davido are so much. But Wizkid has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I have followed the longest,” he declares. He noted further, “In Nigeria, we have different music genres. Afrobeats is just killing it right now.

“Obviously, I do like stepping in Lagos for detty December. Every year we must go to Lagos to parties. You know Nigerians like to enjoy.” In 2018, Boyega revealed why he included Wizkid’s Daddy You, on the soundtrack for his film, Pacific Rim. Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are considered to be the biggest artistes in Nigeria in contemporary times.

The singers have also thrown digs at each other on different occasions. But in July 2022, Wizkid offered the olive branch to Davido and Burna Boy after he downplayed the rivalry between them. “I want to tell you tonight, Starboy, I gat love for Burna Boy, I gat love for Davido and I want to thank you the fans for supporting us,” he says at the 2022 Afro nation music festival in Portugal.