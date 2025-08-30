Wizkid Is King Of Sexy Afrobeats –Ayra Starr

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr has declared Wizkid as the king of Afrobeats, citing his exceptional talent in crafting “sexy Afrobeats.”

This bold declaration fuels the ongoing debate about the superiority of Afrobeats powerhouses: Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, collectively known as the “Big 3”.

Ayra Starr’s praise for Wizkid stems from their collaboration on her hit song; “Gimme Dat”, which she believes showcases Wizkid’s unique sound and style.

According to Ayra Starr, Wizkid’s contribution to “Gimme Dat” was unmatched, with his “sonics and sound” and “chorus pattern” perfectly capturing the essence of sexy Afrobeats.

She asserted that no one else could have brought the same level of expertise to the song, cementing her opinion that Wizkid is indeed the king of Afrobeats.

“Nobody else could have been right on that song [‘Gimme Dat’] aside from Wizkid. Even just his sonics and the sound, the chorus pattern feels very Wizkid; it feels very like sexy Afrobeats. And everybody knows Wizkid is the king of sexy Afrobeats,” she said.