Wizkid Hosts Olamide, Tems, 2Face, Others To Private Dinner For ‘Morayo’ Release

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has brought together some of Nigeria’s finest in the entertainment industry for an exclusive ‘Morayo’ dinner in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the event featured music stars like Olamide, Tems, and legendary 2Baba, along with other prominent personalities.

The dinner is celebrated in respect to the release of Wizkid’s latest project “Morayo,” which marked a sumptuous cuisine, heartfelt toasts, and a display of camaraderie among the stars.

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s dinner supposedly hints at potential collaborations with some of these stars, sparking anticipation for future projects.

