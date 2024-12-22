""" """

New Telegraph

December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wizkid Hosts Olamide,…

Wizkid Hosts Olamide, Tems, 2Face, Others To Private Dinner For ‘Morayo’ Release

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has brought together some of Nigeria’s finest in the entertainment industry for an exclusive ‘Morayo’ dinner in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the event featured music stars like Olamide, Tems, and legendary 2Baba, along with other prominent personalities.

The dinner is celebrated in respect to the release of Wizkid’s latest project “Morayo,” which marked a sumptuous cuisine, heartfelt toasts, and a display of camaraderie among the stars.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s dinner supposedly hints at potential collaborations with some of these stars, sparking anticipation for future projects.

Watch the video below;

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Ex-banker, others arraigned for alleged robbery
Read Next

Stampedes Show Gravity Of Economic Distress In Nigeria — Ezekwesili
Share
Copy Link
×