Wizkid Hospitalised Days After Spotted With Davido

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been hospitalized.

In a shared photo via his Instagram story, Wizkid could be seen lying on a hospital bed with his hand attached to a drip syringe on his hand.

However, the singer didn’t provide any additional information regarding the nature of his health or the reason for being bedridden. But in a now-deleted follow-up post, Wizkid hinted at consuming fake substances.

Wizkid wrote; “Fake Igbo dey, fake yansh dey.”

Reacting to the post, @thatmustee wrote;

“Who sells fake Azul for Popsi?”

This comes a a few days after the singer was spotted at different locations in Lagos, Nigeria, before and after his show in Saudi Arabia.

New Telegraph recalls that BigWiz as he is fondly called, visited Surulere in Lagos State to donate the sum of N100 million naira to kids ahead of Christmas.

The 33-year-old singer was also spotted with his fellow Afrobeats music star, Davido at a popular nightclub in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wizkid’s health reports have however garnered concerns from fans as they troop to the comment section of this post to wonder what could have happened to their fave.

Reactions trailing this post;

@razzybigvibes; “Who gave my idol infection??!!! Lagos girls una do this one.”

@babylion_blogger; “This Wizkid Igbo supplier na national treasure be wan wound Wizkid with many inspiration.”

@rekzyblynz; “Wizkid after he smokes kolos instead of colos.”